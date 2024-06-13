Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 134,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Tian Ruixiang has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

