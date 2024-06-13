Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 337633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,115 shares of company stock worth $107,764. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

