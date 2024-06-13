Toncoin (TON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $469.94 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.52 or 0.00011143 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion and approximately $469.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,517,588 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,483,173.052133 with 2,431,762,340.109399 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.03136887 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $236,451,785.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

