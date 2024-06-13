Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the May 15th total of 785,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 848,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.64) by $10.88. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -82.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on TNXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
