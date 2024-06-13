Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NTG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.