Trent Thad Sells 38,000 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 16.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 639,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after buying an additional 91,171 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

