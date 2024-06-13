Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 114.3% in May

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 15,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

