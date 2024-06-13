Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

