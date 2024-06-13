TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $359.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

