Triumph Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:TFINP)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Triumph Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TFINP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

