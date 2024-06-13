TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Position Reduced by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,150,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,440 shares during the quarter. TrueCar comprises 6.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.09% of TrueCar worth $28,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 279,106 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TrueCar by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TrueCar by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

TrueCar Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 162,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,680. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

