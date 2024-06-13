Truist Financial Increases Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $55.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 24,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,218. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

