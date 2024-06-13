Truist Financial Trims Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price to $73.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

