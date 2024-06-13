Truist Financial Trims Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price to $73.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

