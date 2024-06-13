Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 7.3%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.33. 4,296,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,742,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.