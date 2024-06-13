Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 7.3%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.33. 4,296,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,742,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

