UBS Group Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,735.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.22.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $200.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,696.29. 5,542,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $795.09 and a 12 month high of $1,735.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,344.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.