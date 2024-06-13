Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is Greenvale Capital LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Udemy accounts for approximately 8.3% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 4.30% of Udemy worth $97,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Udemy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,765. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Equities analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Articles

