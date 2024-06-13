UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 3,431,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,713,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. William Blair downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

UiPath Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

