UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 378,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 472,307 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in UMH Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 303,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UMH Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in UMH Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 843.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

