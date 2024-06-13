Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of UMGP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
