Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UMGP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

