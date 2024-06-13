Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 4.6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 1,459,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,257,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Upstart Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,273. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Upstart by 37.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Upstart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Upstart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,529,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

