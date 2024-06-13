US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,063 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock remained flat at $49.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 37,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,768. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2181 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

