USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Reaches $304,925.42 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $91.43 million and approximately $304,925.42 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,320.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.49 or 0.00666714 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00077925 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

