Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Valaris worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Valaris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Valaris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Valaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VAL stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $77.01. 150,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,530. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

