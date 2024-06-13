Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance
VIP stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.34). The company had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,005. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.53 million, a P/E ratio of -335.19 and a beta of 1.02. Value and Indexed Property Income has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.73). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.08.
About Value and Indexed Property Income
