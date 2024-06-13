Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

VIP stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.34). The company had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,005. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.53 million, a P/E ratio of -335.19 and a beta of 1.02. Value and Indexed Property Income has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.73). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.08.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Featured Articles

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

