VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.87

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.87 and last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 15267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a market cap of $759.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

