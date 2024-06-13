VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Trading 0.9% Higher

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.22. 6,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

