Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

