Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VCRB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
