Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.2 %
VONE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,240. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $246.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.