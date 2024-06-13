Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.2 %

VONE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,240. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $246.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,191,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

