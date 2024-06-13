Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Greytown Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,645. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average is $215.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.