Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) is Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 2.37% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $32,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

