Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Director Surinder Ghai Kumar Sells 500 Shares

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director Surinder Ghai Kumar sold 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total transaction of C$10,820.00.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
TSE:VCM opened at C$21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$528.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.01.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.99 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.520387 EPS for the current year.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCM
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.