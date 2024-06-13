Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the May 15th total of 809,700 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Verastem Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 224,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,088. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

