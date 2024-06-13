Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.47 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $83.30 million and $3.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,831.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.34 or 0.00658885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00119250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00263636 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00076743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

