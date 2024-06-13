Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 1.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.44 and last traded at $90.29. 2,021,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,291,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

