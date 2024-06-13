Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. 422,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,403. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

