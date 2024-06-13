VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:UCRD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
