VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UCRD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UCRD Free Report ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.