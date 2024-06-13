Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,945 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 356,569 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VINP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,379. The company has a market capitalization of $563.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.10. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

VINP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

