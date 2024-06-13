Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 262,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 277,451 shares.The stock last traded at $21.18 and had previously closed at $21.27.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

