Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

