VS MEDIA Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th (NASDAQ:VSME)

Shares of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, June 17th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. VS MEDIA has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
About VS MEDIA
