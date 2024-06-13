Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 40,974 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %
WMT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 11,699,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,369,117. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $533.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
