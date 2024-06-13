Wanchain One Day Volume Hits $2.97 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.40 million and $2.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00048524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,059,635 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.