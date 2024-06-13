Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,917 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

