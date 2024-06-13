West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
West Fraser Timber has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 138,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $90.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on West Fraser Timber
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.