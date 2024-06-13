West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

West Fraser Timber has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 138,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

