West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Sells $595,404.00 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

WST traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $336.29. The company had a trading volume of 682,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.42 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 87.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 525.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,937,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

