Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

