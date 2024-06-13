Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNEB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.