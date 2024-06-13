Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.48) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.48) to GBX 4,000 ($50.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.76).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,004 ($38.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,062.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,306.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,877.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,848 ($36.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.29).

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,427.61). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

