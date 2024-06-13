Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHLM

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 9,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.