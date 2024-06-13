Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHLM
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.