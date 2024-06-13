Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

NYSE WSM opened at $311.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $117.89 and a 52-week high of $348.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.30.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 81.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 403.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

