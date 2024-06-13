WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.
WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.
About WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
